Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Up 5.4%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.91, 420,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 673,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNTR. UBS Group downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

The firm has a market cap of $393.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 54.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

