Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.89, 784,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,026,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.
About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
