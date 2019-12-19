Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading 6.7% Higher

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.89, 784,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,026,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million and a PE ratio of -53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Village Farms International by 77.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.