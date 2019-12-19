Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.34 and traded as low as $1.27. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 464,685 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on WEF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.00 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is -281.25%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

