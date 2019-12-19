Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LVGO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. 19,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,630. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

