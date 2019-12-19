Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Wall Street analysts forecast that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Livongo Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LVGO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.83. 19,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,630. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit