Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. 7,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,133. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Sleep Number has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $52.15.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,253,070.00. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Insiders have sold 58,533 shares of company stock worth $2,808,173 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

