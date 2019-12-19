Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $53,849.88 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $53,849.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $139,342.58.
  • On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $55,326.70.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00.
  • On Thursday, October 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $49,008.96.
  • On Monday, October 7th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.15. 1,346,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,444. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit