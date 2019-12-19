Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.42

Zytronic PLC (LON:ZYT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.42 and traded as low as $210.50. Zytronic shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 74,546 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 197.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zytronic PLC will post 2989.999826 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Zytronic’s payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Zytronic Company Profile (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

