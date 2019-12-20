-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Acasti Pharma reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

ACST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,929,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

