$0.07 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,996,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,572. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,714,000 after acquiring an additional 140,424 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 61.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 619,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.