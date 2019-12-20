$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.61 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.81. 7,688,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,755. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $68,659.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $213,379. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

