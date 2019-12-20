$12.82 Million in Sales Expected for Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) to announce sales of $12.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.57 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Mogo Finance Technology reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.08 million to $50.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.56 million, with estimates ranging from $55.95 million to $61.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 58,807.58%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOGO. Mackie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

MOGO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.61. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

