$137.97 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report sales of $137.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $139.30 million. Banner reported sales of $139.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $549.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.60 million to $550.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $565.63 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $569.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 51.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 595,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after acquiring an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at $8,699,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4,112.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,843. Banner has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

