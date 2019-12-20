$240.53 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $240.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.90 million and the lowest is $239.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $950.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $952.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $956.37 million, with estimates ranging from $954.30 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 626,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,606. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15.

In other news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

