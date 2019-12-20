$263.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report sales of $263.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.96 million and the lowest is $253.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 10,101 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $612,625.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,046,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,154 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after buying an additional 553,876 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 296,107 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $15,499,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 763,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

