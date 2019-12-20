$464.26 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $464.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.27 million and the highest is $477.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 482,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 10,170 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

