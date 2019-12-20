$6.73 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Xencor reported sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $163.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.45 million, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $112.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

XNCR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 1,410,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xencor by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Xencor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.