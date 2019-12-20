ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

ABM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 141,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit