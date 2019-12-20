ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

ABM traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 141,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,275. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

