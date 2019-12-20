Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $213.25 and last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 610395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.
The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after buying an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
