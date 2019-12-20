Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $213.25 and last traded at $209.79, with a volume of 610395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.30.

The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.40.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,051,000 after buying an additional 713,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after acquiring an additional 402,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.92. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

