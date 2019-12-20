Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Trading Up 0.7%

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.57, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.30 million during the quarter.
Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.
