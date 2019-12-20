Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Trading Up 0.7%

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.57 and last traded at C$9.57, 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $81.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.21.

Get Accord Financial alerts:

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Accord Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accord Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.