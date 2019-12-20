ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

