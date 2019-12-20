Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 9.3%

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01), 2,312,974 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,848.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.45.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

