Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 5.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.31, approximately 1,777,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 327,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

ADAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

