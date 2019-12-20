AgaveCoin (AGVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,299.00

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One AgaveCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000653 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Sistemkoin and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $12,299.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.01225567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120241 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AgaveCoin Profile

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official website is www.agavecoin.org . AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

