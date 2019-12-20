AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.3%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 1,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

