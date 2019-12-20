AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

AirAsia Group Berhad stock opened at $0.45 on Monday.

About AirAsia Group Berhad

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

