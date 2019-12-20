Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €10.32 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.32 ($12.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €8.35 ($9.71). 324,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.09 million and a PE ratio of 24.64. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12 month high of €10.96 ($12.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.87.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

