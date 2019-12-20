Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Allegiance Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $784.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 25.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 408,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 83,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

