Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.80

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83.80 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.07), with a volume of 1382964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.70 ($1.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Andrew Franklin sold 1,371,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01), for a total value of £1,056,144.32 ($1,389,297.97). Also, insider Peter Butterfield sold 2,791,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £2,065,744.04 ($2,717,369.17).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

