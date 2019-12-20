Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.36

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.36 and traded as high as $52.16. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 128,873 shares trading hands.

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

