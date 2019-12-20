Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 517,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

