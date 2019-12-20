Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.66. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 55,450 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mackie reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million and a PE ratio of -21.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

