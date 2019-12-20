Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura restated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.28.

ALNY stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.53. 295,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,334. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,471.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

