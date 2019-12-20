Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,422.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,421.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.40 on Friday, hitting $1,352.04. 121,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,956. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,364.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $932.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,313.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,208.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

