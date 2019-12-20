Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 641 Shares

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 30th, Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $218,487.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. 2,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,592. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. Ambarella Inc has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Comments


