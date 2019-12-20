Analysts Set $33.00 Price Target for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $33.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RAPT Therapeutics an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. 6,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,482. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $42.00.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.