Analysts Set Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Price Target at €4.28

Shares of Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.20 ($4.88).

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

