Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $51.40

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $37.80. 83,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.01.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

