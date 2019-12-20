Analysts Set HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $33.25

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 170.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

