Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.75

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

KLDO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLDO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.26. 395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,539. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

