Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.389-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.
APOG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 195,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.
Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
