Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.389-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

APOG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 195,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

