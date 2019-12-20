Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,998 shares of company stock valued at $42,351,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.44. 68,666,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,926. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $282.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

