Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACA. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Arcosa by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcosa by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

