Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

ARES traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

