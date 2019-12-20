Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Shares Down 0.5%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.86% of Arrow DWA Tactical ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

