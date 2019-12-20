Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Achieves $787,982.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $787,982.00 and $12,719.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,327,992 coins and its circulating supply is 122,028,003 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

