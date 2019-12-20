Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean Sells 21,281 Shares of Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $155,351.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASPU opened at $7.35 on Friday. Aspen Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

