Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Trading Up 2.2%

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY) was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.09), approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,785% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.03).

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 212.51.

Athelney Trust Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit