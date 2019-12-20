Atonomi (ATMI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $129,761.00 and $32.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.51 or 0.06825620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030003 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.