Augur Market Capitalization Achieves $107.53 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Augur has a total market cap of $107.53 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $9.78 or 0.00135633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, CoinTiger, Bitsane and Gatecoin. During the last week, Augur has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, IDEX, Kraken, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Liqui, AirSwap, Binance, Cobinhood, Poloniex, LATOKEN, ChaoEX, Upbit, Bithumb, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, ABCC, Livecoin, Bitsane, Gatecoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, Crex24 and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.