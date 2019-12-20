Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Shares of Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 8,071 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Aurcana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

